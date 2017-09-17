

CTV Vancouver





A fire broke out at a mill in Mission Saturday afternoon that damaged the wood processing facility and required dozens of firefighters to put it out.

Mission fire chief Dale Unrau said his crews arrived at 5:30 p.m. to Island Cedar Products Ltd. to find the main building fully involved in flames.

"Crews were able to get a quick master stream on it and contain the fire to that building," he said.

One worker was on site when the fire broke out, but Unrau said there were no injuries to the worker or to other firefighters. The mill was not in operation at the time of the fire.

It took the 40 firefighters on scene some time to put out all the hot spots.

Fire investigators as well as WorkSafe BC are trying to determine how the fire started.

The mill was a cedar shake mill. Cedar shake is a rough-hewn type of wood that can be used in roofing instead of shingles.