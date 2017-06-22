Kelly Ripa was visiting Vancouver this week with "two turkeys" in tow.

The talk show host has been posting photos on her Instagram account since Tuesday of her vacation with husband Mark Consuelos and their son.

Ripa posted several photos, including one of Consuelos and son Joaquin on Grouse Mountain, with the caption, "Two turkeys on top of The Grouse. #grousegrind." It’s unclear if the family endured the 2.9-kilometre trail, dubbed “nature’s Stairmaster,” to get to the summit.

The star praised Farewick's Mmm-Bap sandwich during a stop at Granville Island, writing that she almost lost a finger sharing with her husband, who'd said he wasn't hungry. She also posted a photo of her and Consuelos clad in hiking gear, saying she didn't get mauled by a bear, but did get mauled by her hiking partner.

Ripa also shared photos with her 1.3 million followers of a seaplane flight over the mountains: "One if by land, two if by seaplane! Enjoy the slideshow courtesy of majestic #vancouver."

The "Live with Kelly and Ryan" co-host stopped by the city to visit her husband, who is staying in the Vancouver area filming the Archie Comics inspired drama "Riverdale."

Consuelos plays Veronica's father, Hiram Lodge, in the show's second season.

The actor has also posted photos to social media during his stay, including skyline shots and a selfie snapped with Riverdale's Kevin, actor Casey Cott.