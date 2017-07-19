Returning home for the first time since a devastating wildfire tore through the Cache Creek, B.C. area, residents and business owners were met by the damage left in its wake.

Tens of thousands across the province are out of their homes due to evacuation orders issued as a result of wildfires, but about 1,000 were able to go home on Tuesday.

They arrived to find nearly everything still standing, but many face a massive cleanup that will come with a steep price tag.

Out of their homes for 10 days, evacuees were welcomed home by a group of local firefighters, who stood outside the local fire hall waving as they returned.

Residents were greeted by different sights: Some homes and businesses appeared to have very little damage and only a faint smoky smell, while others were in need of a lot of work.

Everything in sight – houses, streets, fences, trees – was covered in rust-coloured fire retardant, and while people are thankful that the substance may have spared their homes, there is a lot of scrubbing in their future.

The owners of a motel in the village of about 1,000 people told CTV News that they'll have to clean every inch of the building to get rid of the lingering odor, but the work can't really begin until the smell outdoors is gone.

While they were away, their pool motor and electronic sign broke, and the motel's customers have cancelled stays dating through to September.

"It will be a tough year," said owner B.K. Rothschild.

He said they had to contact their bank to move money around, and that they expect to feel the financial burden left by the fire for two to three years.

Several refrigerators were seen on roadsides in the area, thrown out by residents because the food inside was so rotten they couldn't be cleaned. The food was so rancid that some returned to find their fridges leaking juice from rotting food, so they put duct tape around them before throwing them out.

The owner of a local grocery store had a similar issue with rotting food, and said the store had to toss all its bread, milk, produce and meat. While they managed to order a small shipment of food in on Wednesday, the loss will have a large impact on the small business, and they aren't sure whether insurance will cover the costs.

Staff at the store have had to scrub every inch, and most of its shelves are still bare.

Still, owner Mike Hong was thankful that the situation wasn't worse, and that everyone is safe.

"We are very lucky. I'm happy right now," he said.

A state of emergency put in place for British Columbia has been extended for another two weeks due to ongoing wildfires affecting other area.

The province's chief fire information officer said there were 140 fires burning across B.C. as of Wednesday afternoon, four of which were sparked the previous day. There have been 674 fires since April 1, burning through an estimated total of 353,000 hectares of land.

The cost of the fires to date is $105.3 million, and the forecast is expected to heat up by the weekend, meaning further fires are possible.

So far 35,800 people have registered with the Red Cross, and about 77 per cent have received financial assistance, a spokesperson said. More than 45,000 people have been displaced by the fires, the latest estimates suggest. Freshly sworn in, Premier John Horgan announced Wednesday morning that some evacuees will be eligible for a second payment of $600 to help meet basic needs.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith

There is retardant everywhere in #CacheCreek...on houses, cars...we even saw a motorized scooter covered in it #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/RUuUETTHSN — BreannaKarstensSmith (@BreannaCTV) July 19, 2017

The #CacheCreek grocery store had to throw out meat, veggies, fruit, dairy and bread. More on the cleanup at 5/6pm @CTVVancouver #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/UqdJYfd3u8 — BreannaKarstensSmith (@BreannaCTV) July 19, 2017

Surrounded by scorched earth...it's amazing that this house appears untouched. Firefighters are truly incredible #BCWildfire #CacheCreek pic.twitter.com/k540k4kDO3 — BreannaKarstensSmith (@BreannaCTV) July 19, 2017

NEW: there have been 41 homes lost in the Cariboo Regional District. Officials still assessing the area. #BCWildfire — BreannaKarstensSmith (@BreannaCTV) July 20, 2017