Vancouver police are investigating a robbery at a marijuana dispensary that sent one man to hospital late Friday afternoon.

The MediCanna Medicinal Cannabis Dispensary at Boundary Road and Hastings Street was targeted shortly before 5:30 p.m., and when officers were called to the scene they found a man suffering a serious slash wound.

It's not clear what caused the injury, but a customer told CTV News he heard the robbers were armed with machetes.

"Three guys came in with machetes and one of the people working there was cut in the chest," said Mark Samuels, who knows several of the employees. "It was kind of bad. I heard he’s going to survive so that’s making me happier.”

Witnesses also said there was blood on the counter inside the store after the robbery.

Police would not confirm what weapons, if any, the suspects were carrying, but said the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made but the Vancouver Police Department's investigation is ongoing.