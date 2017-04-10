

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- Here is a look at some of the promises being made by the three main political parties in British Columbia as the campaign is set to officially begin Tuesday for the May 9 election.

Liberals:

The cost of the party's promises amounts to $157 million in new spending over three years.

Four consecutive balanced budgets to eliminate the province's operating debt by 2021.

A four-year freeze on personal income taxes, and no change to the carbon tax until 2021.

A cap on bridge tolls and a new tax break for people living in ferry-dependent communities.

New tax credits to help seniors, including a tax credit for those caring for seniors or family members with disabilities, and doubling a tax credit for seniors who renovate their homes.

NDP:

A $10-a-day childcare plan based on Quebec's system.

Eliminate tolls on the Golden Ears and Port Mann bridges linking suburban commuters to Vancouver, while also freezing BC Hydro rates.

Ban corporate and union donations to political parties.

Increase the minimum wage, which is slated to rise to $11.35 an hour by September, to $15 an hour.

Stop plans by Kinder Morgan to expand the Trans Mountain pipeline across B.C. to Burnaby.

Green party: