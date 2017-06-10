

CTV Vancouver





One man is dead and another man is in hospital after a shooting outside a popular restaurant in Langley Friday night.

Police received multiple 911 calls just before midnight reporting gunshots fired at a Browns Social House at 200th Street and the Langley Bypass.

They arrived to find two male victims with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was sent to hospital with life threatening injuries, according to Cpl. Meghan Foster with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, which is handling the case.

One woman, who doesn't want to be identified, was sitting at the bar when stray bullets burst through a window.

"Everyone just kind of dropped to the ground," she told CTV News. "Some people were running around, like trying to get out of there. Some people were moving to the side like trying to hide in the kitchen."

Two guns were left at the scene, but the police have not named any suspects.

The restaurant posted a statement on Facebook saying it is working with authorities and waiting for the green light to re-open. No guests or staff were injured in the incident.

Mike Connaghan was having coffee with friends nearby when the shooting happened. He was one of the people who called 911 when he heard the gun shots.

"There was a person inside Brownstones (sic) with three wounds," he said. "One in the leg, one in the stomach one in the chest."

The victims have not been identified yet, but IHIT noted the shooting appears to be targeted.

The public nature of the violence has both police and residents worried.

"[It's] obviously very concerning for families, young people and patrons that were there just having a dinner when shots rang out," Insp. Keith Bramhill with the Langley RCMP said.

One woman in the neighbourhood said she was unsettled because she's eaten in the restaurant before with her niece.

"Hitting people in public places? That's a problem," another man said.

This is the second public shooting in Langley in recent months. In April, a 20-year-old was gunned down in the parking lot of the Sandman Signature Hotel near 88th Avenue and 200th Street in Langley.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Allison Tanner.