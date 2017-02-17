One of Victoria and David Beckham's children broke his collarbone during the family’s snowboarding vacation in Whistler, according to social media posts.

Brooklyn Beckham, the pair's 17-year-old son, posted video to Instagram Friday of him snowboarding down a run and wiping out in the snow.

Broke my collarbone at the end A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:46am PST

He wrote, "Broke my collarbone at the end," then posted a photo of an X-ray.

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:50am PST

Brooklyn's famous father also shared photos of the trip, including shots of himself, his sons and daughter and his wife.

In one post, he wrote, "Don't usually post so many (photos) but it's so beautiful up here plus having a special time so before anyone else sells pictures of the family I wanted you guys to see them first."

He also wrote that it was his first time snowboarding, or even on a ski hill.

Boys on the top ⛷���� A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:34am PST

Don't usually post so many but it's so beautiful up here plus having a special time so before anyone else sells pictures of the family I wanted you guys to see them first ❤❤❤❤❤. Btw my first time ever boarding or even on the slopes �� A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:49am PST

Victoria also posted a few photos of the family in her Instagram account, including one of her and her daughter Harper.

Mummy and me �� x vb A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Feb 17, 2017 at 12:04pm PST

She also posted a video of her son Cruz on a snowboard, writing: "Not bad after four days on a snowboard!"