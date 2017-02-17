David Beckham's son breaks collarbone during family's Whistler vacation
Brooklyn Beckham poses on a snowboard at Whistler in this photo posted to Instagram by his father, David Beckham.
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 4:04PM PST
One of Victoria and David Beckham's children broke his collarbone during the family’s snowboarding vacation in Whistler, according to social media posts.
Brooklyn Beckham, the pair's 17-year-old son, posted video to Instagram Friday of him snowboarding down a run and wiping out in the snow.
He wrote, "Broke my collarbone at the end," then posted a photo of an X-ray.
Brooklyn's famous father also shared photos of the trip, including shots of himself, his sons and daughter and his wife.
In one post, he wrote, "Don't usually post so many (photos) but it's so beautiful up here plus having a special time so before anyone else sells pictures of the family I wanted you guys to see them first."
He also wrote that it was his first time snowboarding, or even on a ski hill.
Victoria also posted a few photos of the family in her Instagram account, including one of her and her daughter Harper.
She also posted a video of her son Cruz on a snowboard, writing: "Not bad after four days on a snowboard!"