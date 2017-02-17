One of Victoria and David Beckham's children broke his collarbone during the family’s snowboarding vacation in Whistler, according to social media posts.

Brooklyn Beckham, the pair's 17-year-old son, posted video to Instagram Friday of him snowboarding down a run and wiping out in the snow.

 

 

Broke my collarbone at the end

He wrote, "Broke my collarbone at the end," then posted a photo of an X-ray.

 

 

Brooklyn's famous father also shared photos of the trip, including shots of himself, his sons and daughter and his wife.

In one post, he wrote, "Don't usually post so many (photos) but it's so beautiful up here plus having a special time so before anyone else sells pictures of the family I wanted you guys to see them first."

He also wrote that it was his first time snowboarding, or even on a ski hill.

 

 

Boys on the top ⛷����

Victoria also posted a few photos of the family in her Instagram account, including one of her and her daughter Harper.

 

Mummy and me �� x vb

She also posted a video of her son Cruz on a snowboard, writing: "Not bad after four days on a snowboard!"

 

Not bad after 4 days on a snowboard! @cruzbeckham X VB

