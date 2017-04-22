

CTV Vancouver





Once again, CTV Vancouver has been honoured for the best journalism in B.C.

CTV received prestigious awards in five separate television categories Saturday night from the Radio Television Digital News Association of Canada, also known as the RTDNA.

At a gala at the Pan Pacific Hotel, CTV’s coverage of last winter’s snowstorms on CTV News at 6 with Mike Killeen and Tamara Taggart was singled out as the province’s best breaking news reporting of 2016; anchor Norma Reid and producer Carly Yoshida-Butryn accepted the prize.

Reporter Mi-Jung Lee and photojournalist Scott Connorton’s work on the opioid overdose epidemic was named best continuing coverage of the year.

CTV’s coverage of Prince William and Kate’s September visit to B.C. was named the best live special, with Senior Producer Rhonda Fuller and Senior Director Charles Wright accepting the award.

CTV Morning Live Co-Host Jason Pires, videographer Gary Rutherford and editor Vinh Nguyen were honoured for B.C.'s best sports reporting and Gary was also given the nod, along with editor Kim Cirillo, for the year’s best use of video.

These awards follow on the heels of CTV Vancouver winning the Edward R Murrow award for the world’s overall excellence in journalism in New York City last October.