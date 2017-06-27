

CTV Vancouver





There were some tense moments for parents in Surrey Monday after a coyote approached a pair of young siblings outside an elementary school.

The wild animal was reported to conservation officers around 6 p.m. in a field beside Mary Jane Shannon Elementary, where a four-year-old girl and her brother were playing.

Insp. Murray Smith said the coyote walked right up to the kids, causing them to run scared.

"It came within a few feet of the children, which is very unusual behaviour," Smith said. "A coyote for the most part is going to run away from the public if they see them."

Fortunately, a passerby saw what was happening and rushed to help.

Cheryl O'Donnell said she was driving through the area when she saw the coyote heading toward the children. She pulled over, jumped out of her car and screamed at the animal until it retreated.

But the coyote didn't go far, O'Donnell said. She escorted the little girl and her brother to the school to make sure they were safe.

"That coyote watched us the whole time. He was stalking us," O'Donnell said.

Both Mounties and conservation officers were called to the scene and surrounded the school's field, where witnesses said the coyote circled for a while before leaving.

Smith said they initially received a report that the little girl had been attacked, but the B.C. Conservation Officer Service determined the child had just fallen to the ground while trying to flee.

The coyote's behaviour was still troubling, however.

"Coyotes that exhibit this type of behaviour – that come out in the day and show no fear of people – quite commonly they've been fed by humans. They've lost their fear of humans," Smith said.

Given that the coyote was so close to the school, authorities said the animal poses a public safety risk and will likely be euthanized if caught.

Coyotes can be a threat, particularly to small pets, and conservation officers advised anyone who spots one while walking a dog to pick up their pet and keep it close.

Smith said people can usually scare coyotes away by raising their arms above their head and yelling.

With files from CTV Vancouver's David Molko