

Megan Devlin, CTV Vancouver





The B.C. Coroners Service is looking into an incident where a car was found on fire in a downtown Chilliwack parking lot.

Police received a report about the burning car around 7:15 a.m. Friday. They cordoned off the parking lot where officers found the vehicle in the 45000 block of Yale Road in the downtown core.

A spokesperson for the Coroners Service confirmed the service is aware of the car fire.

“We are aware of the incident involving a male,” said Andy Watson.

The Coroners Service is responsible for investigating all unnatural, unexplained or sudden and unexpected deaths in the province.

Police put up a tent around the car and a forensic identification team was on scene. RCMP said in a release that serious crime officers are also investigating.