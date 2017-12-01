Coroners Service looking into car on fire in Chilliwack
This car was found on fire in a Chilliwack parking lot just after 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 1, 2017.
Megan Devlin, CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, December 1, 2017 3:58PM PST
The B.C. Coroners Service is looking into an incident where a car was found on fire in a downtown Chilliwack parking lot.
Police received a report about the burning car around 7:15 a.m. Friday. They cordoned off the parking lot where officers found the vehicle in the 45000 block of Yale Road in the downtown core.
A spokesperson for the Coroners Service confirmed the service is aware of the car fire.
“We are aware of the incident involving a male,” said Andy Watson.
The Coroners Service is responsible for investigating all unnatural, unexplained or sudden and unexpected deaths in the province.
Police put up a tent around the car and a forensic identification team was on scene. RCMP said in a release that serious crime officers are also investigating.