

CTV Vancouver





Limited edition Canada 150 compass cards, which are sold out at Translink vending stations, are turning up on Craigslist for more than 10 times what they retailed for.

Translink sold them for $6 each—the same price as a regular compass card.

But limited edition transit passes are turning up online at prices between $40 and $60, with many sellers touting their value as collectible pieces of Canada 150 memorabilia.

The special edition cards are white and embossed with a multi-coloured maple leaf. Only 20,000 were made. Translink released them on June 22, and they were available at kiosks at certain SkyTrain stations.

The cards at kiosks quickly sold out, but Translink released a few more for sale on July 1 at the Compass Customer Service Centre.