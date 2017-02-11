A Vancouver police officer recently commended for his part in a water rescue just went beyond the call of duty yet again, this time jumping into frigid waters to save a stranded dog.

On Friday afternoon, the large pup chased a ball out onto the frozen Lost Lagoon in Stanley Park, but crashed through the thin ice.

After being alerted by someone nearby, officers arrived to see the tired dog struggling to stay above the water.

That's when Const. Peter Colenutt stripped off part of his uniform and leapt into action.

"He took hold of one end of a rescue rope, and with his co-workers holding the other end, he made his way to the dog," said Const. Jason Doucette.

The dog and officer were chilly but otherwise uninjured when they reached the shore.

Colenutt is well known for helping people in the water. The Vancouver Police Board presented the officer with the Chief Constable's Commendation this past week for his part in a Stanley Park water rescue.

In June 2016, the constable and another officer raced into the water to aid a person in obvious distress.

After swimming 100 meters to help the panicked swimmer, the duo managed to keep him afloat until the VPD police boat arrived.

An officer AND a gentleman! This Vancouver cop dove into Lost Lagoon to save a dog that fell through the thin ice. (dog & hero ok!) pic.twitter.com/4R9HEOa6p8 — CTV Darcy (@darcynews) February 12, 2017