

CTV Vancouver





A black bear sighting briefly put an elementary school on alert Monday afternoon in Burnaby.

The B.C. Conservation Officers Service said the bear wandered into the area of Cascade Heights Elementary around 3 p.m.

Though the school wasn't put on lockdown, authorities said there was a shelter in place order on the grounds until the bear was located and removed from the neighbourhood.

Officers tracked the bear to a tree near Pine Street and Carleton Avenue and tranquilized it, causing it to fall to the ground.

The Conservation Officer Service said it will assess the bear's history before determining what to do with it next.