A man who has been charged in connection to several bank robberies in the Lower Mainland is unlawfully at large and police have asked the public for help finding him.

Dean Richard Zastowny was arrested on Nov. 12 in connection with several bank robberies in Burnaby, Abbotsford and other cities. On Dec. 2, Surrey RCMP said in a release that Zastowny was unlawfully at large.

Police believe he is armed and dangerous.

"The Surrey RCMP is interested in any information related to Zastowny's whereabouts. Members of the public are asked not to approach Zastowny and to call 911 if they see him, as he may be in possession of a weapon," Sgt. Dale Carr said in a release.

Police have provided few details on most of the robberies, but did release security camera footage in November showing one of the crimes where a man hops over a counter, holds a knife to a teller's throat and opens drawers.

Zastowny is 47 and is described as a white male who is 6-1 tall and weighs 215 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair and a fair complexion. He has a number of tattoos including a full sleeve on his right forearm featuring a skull and a snake.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Kendra Mangione.