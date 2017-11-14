A man wanted in connection with several robberies in B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been taken into custody, officials say.

Dean Zastowny was arrested Sunday in Surrey by Vancouver police officers.

The 47-year-old faces charges relating to numerous bank robberies committed in Burnaby, Abbotsford and other cities.

Police have provided few details on most of the robberies – saying only that they occurred in October – but released security camera footage last week showing one of the crimes.

The 20-second video shows a man hopping over a counter, holding a knife to a teller's throat and opening drawers. Burnaby RCMP said the robbery occurred on Oct. 15 in Abbotsford, and that he'd handed the teller a note demanding money off-camera.

Authorities in Abbotsford and Burnaby linked the investigation to an ongoing case, and Zastowny was identified as a suspect. They released the footage along with an offer of a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.