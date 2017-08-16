

The Canadian Press





KAMLOOPS, B.C. -- British Columbia's wildfires have destroyed a record amount of forest, brush and grassland, surpassing the devastation of nearly 60 years ago.

Kevin Skrepnek with the BC Wildfire Service says about 8,944 square kilometres have been scorched by fires, breaking the previous record of 8,550 square kilometres, set in 1958.

With no rain in the forecast for the wildfire-ravaged southern parts of the province, Skrepnek says more land will be burned.

A total of 1,029 fires have occurred since the April 1 start of the wildfire season, and 149 of them are still burning.

A fire that destroyed dozens of homes near Ashcroft six weeks ago has now consumed structures in the Green Lake area almost 100 kilometres away.

Thompson-Nicola Regional District spokeswoman Debbie Sell says crews have not been able to access the site to determine exactly what has been lost as the active blaze that is more than 1,600 square kilometres in size continues to pose a danger.