

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA -- British Columbia's ombudsman says seven government health workers and a contract employee who were fired five years ago because of a flawed and rushed investigation did not deserve the personal, financial and professional harm they suffered.

Jay Chalke's report, called "Misfire," concludes key decision makers acted on incorrect information to support the decision to fire the workers.

One of the researchers, co-op student Roderick MacIsaac, later took his own life.

Chalke makes 41 recommendations to close what he calls a "dark chapter," including offering goodwill payments to those harmed, ranging from $15,000 to $125,000 and personal letters of apology for some of the workers.

He also recommends the government honour MacIsaac's memory by funding a $500,000 scholarship endowment at the University of Victoria.

The workers were part of a drug-research program in 2012 when they lost their jobs amid allegations of inappropriate and potentially criminal conduct.

Then-health minister Margaret MacDiarmid said there were allegations that employees inappropriately accessed sensitive medical records, but charges were never laid and media reports later showed the RCMP never investigated the claims.

Chalke's report says former deputy health minister Graham Whitmarsh made the decision to fire six of the workers and the seventh was constructively dismissed.

"Government took far too long to realize it had gone down the wrong path," Chalke said in a statement.

"It is my hope that government takes the opportunity to close this dark chapter by implementing the recommendations I have made in this report."

The B.C. government asked Chalke to review the firings in 2015 after it rejected a growing call for an independent inquiry.