

CTV Vancouver





The man accused of murdering Japanese student Natsumi Kogawa in Vancouver last year has also been charged in a sexual assault committed in B.C.'s Southern Interior.

The sex crime allegedly took place in Vernon on Sept. 28, the same day William Schneider was arrested in the Okanagan city in connection with Kogawa's death.

No details of the sex assault allegation have been released.

Sept. 28 was also the day Kogawa's body was discovered at the Gabriola House mansion in Vancouver's West End neighbourhood. She had gone missing 16 days prior.

Schneider is charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a human body in Kogawa's death.

Police have not revealed how the 30-year-old victim, who was in B.C. studying English, died.