Police have identified the 18-year-old shooting victim who crashed a car through a fence in Abbotsford on Friday Aug. 4 as Jaspreet Sidhu.

Police say Sidhu was affiliated with gang activity.

"If you are involved in criminal activity then you are not immune to the dangers that come with it," Cpl. Meghan Foster said in a release. "This is another example of a young life that has been lost too soon, and a family that has been left devastated.

Sidhu was shot in broad daylight, around 3:15 p.m., in the 32000 block of Oriole Crescent. He sped away in a white Chrysler 300, but a few blocks away he crashed it through a fence and into an Abbotsford woman's yard on George Ferguson way.

Dawn Boldt, the woman whose home Sidhu crashed into, said he was bleeding and sitting up at the wheel of the car. Paramedics carried him through her suite and took him to hospital.

But despite efforts by paramedics and hospital staff, Sidhu succumbed to his injuries later that day.

Police say Sidhu's shooting was targeted, and they're trying to identify a suspect that was seen fleeing the scene southbound along a pathway on Oriole Crescent.

That man is described as 5'11'' with a medium build. He was wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, and sunglasses.

Police do not believe Sidhu's murder is linked to a subsequent Abbotsford shooting on Aug. 6.