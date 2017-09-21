A driver has learned the hard way – twice – that it doesn’t pay to be distracted behind the wheel.

The unnamed driver was slapped with two hefty distracted driving fines totaling $736, with the infractions happening just six blocks apart.

The Hyundai Accent driver was at the busy intersection of Granville Street and West Broadway Wednesday afternoon when they were pulled over by the VPD Traffic Unit and fined $368 for using an electronic device.

But it appears the monetary hit wasn't enough to make them put their cell phone down.

Eight minutes and six blocks down the street, the Avis rental car was pulled over again – and given another $368 fine.

The VPD Traffic Unit shared a picture of the tickets on social media, calling the incident "expensive and dangerous," adding that the person will be hit with eight demerit points.

Another Canadian driver is dealing with their own double trouble when it comes to tickets.

A Calgary woman says she's going to traffic court after receiving two speeding tickets in the span of 10 seconds in West Edmonton.

The photo radar cameras are located just 250 metres apart. The tickets have combined fines of $229.

Susan McNab admitted to CTV News that she was speeding and says she'll pay one fine – just not two of them.

“This is a blatant cash cow,” McNab said. “What is reasonable here? Is this really effective in stopping speeding? Come on.”