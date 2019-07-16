

Airport officials in Vancouver are asking travellers to use the Canada Line instead of driving after a bridge closure in Richmond triggered heavy traffic delays.

The Moray Bridge was temporarily shut down Tuesday due to what Mounties described as "mechanical problems."

The crossing had reopened by 4 p.m., but Drive BC was warning drivers that traffic would remain heavy in the area.

YVR posted that traffic was very heavy on Sea Island as a result of the closure, but was still recommending that people take transit.

"Please give yourselves extra time to get here or take the Canada Line," the Vancouver Airport posted on Twitter.