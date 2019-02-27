

The coach of a youth soccer program in Surrey, B.C. has been suspended after allegations of inappropriate behaviour were brought forward in an online blog post.

Coastal Football Club executive director Chris Murphy told CTV News the program wasn't aware of the allegations when the coach was appointed to his current position, and that board members acted swiftly after learning of the blog post on Monday.

"Immediately on seeing that we got together our board of directors and some staff to discuss appropriate actions and steps, and that's when we decided to take the actions that we did," Murphy said Tuesday night.

Coastal FC is still working to determine how serious the allegations are, but the program issued a statement on its website saying "the nature of them are of the deepest concern."

Murphy told CTV News he's not aware of anything criminal in nature, however, and that police are not currently involved.

The executive director said his understanding is that the allegations date back to the mid-2000s, before the coach joined Coastal FC. The program is still planning a meeting with parents from the two teams he coached.

"This is all new to us, but certainly it's a top priority for us to not only get to the bottom of this situation but also to review our own internal process and policies in respect to the appointment of coaches in our club," Murphy said.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Allison Hurst