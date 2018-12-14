

CTV Vancouver





Police are looking for witnesses after a transit bus struck and killed a young woman in Burnaby, B.C. Thursday night.

The 22-year-old pedestrian was in the intersection of 16th Avenue and 6th Street when the bus hit her at around 7 p.m.

Mounties, firefighters and paramedics were all dispatched to the accident, but the young woman could not be saved. Authorities pronounced her dead at the scene.

Burnaby RCMP said its investigation into the crash is still in the early stages, but that speed and alcohol don't appear to be factors.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact the RCMP at 604-646-9999. Those who wish to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text "BCTIP" to 274637.