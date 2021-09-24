'Worrying' rise in new COVID-19 cases among children under 10: B.C. data analyst
The demographic makeup of COVID-19 cases in British Columbia has shifted dramatically in recent weeks, with children under 10 years old now making up the biggest share of confirmed new infections in the province.
Since the first week of September, cases in that age group went from roughly 12 per day for every 100,000 people to 19 on Sept. 23, the highest per-capita infection rate of any age group, and the one skyrocketing as the others go down.
The analysis comes from one of the province’s most high-profile data analysts and a member of the B.C. COVID-19 modelling group, which is made up of independent scientists and researchers.
"It's the highest it's been and it still looks like it's rising,” said data scientist Jens von Bergmann. ”Right now, those under 10 years old are more getting infected than they ever have at any timeframe during this pandemic."
Von Bergmann notes that, although the sudden surge coincides with the start of school, there’s no guarantee that’s what’s driving the numbers. Still, with B.C. not requiring students in Kindergarten to Grade 3 to wear masks, he’s urging public health officials to prioritize analysis of the phenomenon.
"It is worrying, and kids are always an emotional topic for a lot of people, but because of that is really why we should pay close attention and why I'm hoping public health is hard at work right now to get to the bottom of this,” he said. “I hope they look at the data and see if some of those things like masks and if that's not effective enough then maybe add other things, too, than just expanding the mask mandate, like improved ventilation, for example."
B.C. DOWNPLAYS COVID RISKS TO CHILDREN
Despite pediatricians across the United States warning that children are more susceptible to the ultra-contagious Delta variant, in part because they cannot be vaccinated, British Columbia’s public health and education leaders have maintained their plan for a “normal” school year that does not emphasize testing or improved ventilation, nor the cohorting and distancing it did by the end of the last school year.
"I think it's something we need to watch carefully,” said Dr. Laura Sauve, an infectious disease pediatrician at BC Children’s Hospital.
“We saw similar rises last year that then settled out … Our public health colleagues are going to be watching closely to decide if there's any actions they need to take."
She pointed out that pediatricians and hospitalists are seeing a rise in cold, flu and RSV cases in the emergency department, but they haven’t observed a significant increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations there.
"I think it is a good idea to get tested if you have symptoms," said Sauve. “It's helpful to know when kids don't have COVID too, and it's important to stay home when we're sick right now, whether we have COVID or another virus."
But COVID-19 itself is undoubtedly spreading. A Surrey family recently shared their experience with delayed contact tracing and notifications, and another family contacted CTV News, alarmed that close contacts who were vaccinated were not told to self-isolate and that children from a number of schools were showing symptoms but hadn’t been contacted by Fraser Health.
CTV News has verified that the mother and daughter tested positive for COVID-19. They say some of their close contacts who are displaying symptoms are having trouble accessing the limited testing available in the community; the family has conducted a contact tracing exercise of their own, with a friend sketching out the network of possible exposures and infections that could involve several schools.
Illustrated by S. Chung
“The health authority emailed me a generic self-isolation notice to forward to our contacts myself,” said the mother, who believes her daughter caught COVID-19 at school and doesn’t wish to be identified.
“Because it is coming from me rather than directly from the health authority, our contacts are unsure of how long to isolate for, as I am just a mom, not an authoritative source on isolation protocols.”
A LOOMING THREAT?
A grassroots movement to document COVID-19 exposure notices in schools by a Richmond parent has already recorded more than 200 exposure notices to local schools, and the list is growing rapidly.
While few children have required intensive care for COVID-19, a newborn recently spent an indeterminate amount of time in the ICU before being discharged, and a 10-to-12-year-old appears to still be there. On Friday, the health minister revealed a second minor under age 19 is currently in the ICU.
Sauve told CTV News the trend of one to two per cent of children with confirmed COVID-19 infections needing hospitalization has continued in British Columbia, even though the Delta variant had replaced all other strains of the coronavirus by July.
B.C. only allows testing for children with symptoms and isolates confirmed cases, but doesn’t routinely test classmates to proactively screen for more potential cases. With more of them testing positive regardless of what many experts describe as a low testing rate, there is growing concern.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, doctors of various stripes and positions expressed concern at the province’s laid-back approach to schools and warned that one or two per cent doesn’t sound like much, but with few pediatric care beds available at the best of times, the surging infection rate should be raising alarms with policymakers.
Correction
Sept. 25: This story has been updated from a previous version to correct the age range of the second minor currently in ICU. The minor is under the age of 19.
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE | Two Michaels land safely in Canada after nearly three years of detention in China
After spending nearly three years in a Chinese prison, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have finally landed in Canada. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that a Canadian Air Forces passenger plane carrying the two Michaels had landed in Calgary early Saturday morning.
Huawei executive returns as China releases 2 Canadians
An executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies returned from Canada Saturday night following a legal settlement that also saw the release of two Canadians held by China, potentially bringing closure to a nearly 3-year-long feud embroiling Ottawa, Beijing and Washington.
'I'm just so thrilled for him': Colleague of Michael Kovrig reacts to release
A colleague of Michael Kovrig says that he's ‘thrilled’ to hear that the Canadian is finally home after being detained in China for more than 1,000 days.
At least four Canadians remain detained in China after two Michaels released
While the release of the two Michaels is reason for celebration, there are at least four other Canadians still detained in China.
BREAKING | Ontario reports 640 new cases of COVID-19, 10 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting just under 650 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
German election to set direction after 16 years under Merkel
Germany's closely fought election on Sunday will set the direction of the European Union's most populous country after 16 years under Angela Merkel, whose party is scrambling to avoid defeat by its center-left rivals after a rollercoaster campaign. The environmentalist Greens also are eyeing at least a share of power.
Authorities warned sex offender was a risk years before he allegedly killed Alta. mother and son
Four years before a mother and her 16-month-old son were killed in western Alberta, police had warned the public that a registered sex offender would be released and there was a chance he could harm 'a female, including children.'
Israel says U.S. booster plan supports its own aggressive push
Israel is pressing ahead with its aggressive campaign of offering coronavirus boosters to almost anyone over 12 and says its approach was further vindicated by a U.S. decision to give the shots to older patients or those at higher risk.
Catholic bishops apologize for abuses at residential schools
The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has apologized for the first time for the horrors that occurred in residential schools it ran for the federal government for more than a century.
-
Saanich senior rides around on scooter playing harmonica to spread joy
John plays for more than just his ever-expanding family (two children, seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren). Since the start of the pandemic, he's been taking musical rides around the neighbourhood, playing harmonica from his scooter every day.
-
Police seize shotgun, ammunition and 'pipe bomb' from Nanaimo man during traffic stop
A Nanaimo man is facing numerous charges after police allegedly found him in possession of multiple firearms and a pipe bomb during a traffic stop in July.
-
Vancouver Island adds 1 new COVID-19 death, 57 cases
The new cases were among 743 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.
-
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE
-
University of Calgary classmate reacts to news of Michael Spavor's release from Chinese prison
Michael Purity, a former University of Calgary classmate of Michael Spavor, was camping in the California backwoods when he got the news from CTV that Spavor, one of the two Michaels, was on a plane home from China.
-
U of C initiative researches concussions and sports injuries in Alberta youth
For the first time, a team of Canadian researchers have been given funding from the National Football League to form a better understanding of the burden and mechanisms of concussions in young athletes.
-
Alberta ICU staff face impossible task as system demand increases and patients call workers 'killers'
With Alberta’s health care system now the focus of a military mission, the people who work within it are reaching a breaking point as stress compounds with negative patient interactions.
-
Authorities warned sex offender was a risk years before he allegedly killed Alta. mother and son
Four years before a mother and her 16-month-old son were killed in western Alberta, police had warned the public that a registered sex offender would be released and there was a chance he could harm 'a female, including children.'
-
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE
-
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE
-
Guests of Toronto wedding held at multiple locations asked to seek COVID-19 testing, self-isolate
Peel Public Health is asking guests that attended a wedding in the Greater Toronto Area last week to seek testing and self-isolate due to a confirmed COVID-19 exposure.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 640 new cases of COVID-19, 10 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting just under 650 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
-
Residential school survivors, advocates keeping their guard up after bishops' apology
The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB) issued a statement Friday acknowledging what it described as "grave abuses that were committed by some members of our Catholic community" at the schools.
-
Overnight crimes involving gunfire, assault leave 19-year-old dead, another injured in Montreal
One person has died, injuries are being monitored and bullet casings were found following a slew of what appear to be violent crimes occurring overnight in Montreal.
-
Millions more in security funding pledged by Montreal mayor in re-election bid
Montreal mayoral candidate Valerie Plante made a campaign-defining pledge Saturday to spend $110 million on public security if re-elected.
-
'Rise in numbers is always concerning': Southern Health Region seeing climbing COVID-19 infection rates
COVID-19 infection rates are climbing in the Southern Health Region at a pace much quicker than the more densely populated Winnipeg Health Region.
-
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE
-
'Nothing like the thrill': Collector car auction marks return of in-person bidding
The pandemic halted many live events, auctions included. This weekend, however, a special automobile auction is marking the return to in-person bidding for one auction house.
-
QR codes removed from Sask. vaccination records due to privacy breach
QR codes are being temporarily removed from Saskatchewan COVID-19 vaccination records due a privacy breach.
-
'Unconscionable': Sask. doctors criticize province for no longer sharing COVID-19 modelling data
A pair of Saskatchewan doctors say the province should share COVID-19 modelling data to help both physicians and residents prepare for what could be coming.
-
Kindersley middle school shifts to online learning after COVID-19 outbreak
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Elizabeth Middle School in Kindersley, Sask.
-
Milestone comes together to build outdoor learning space for school
A project one year in the making and will now provide a place for the students of Milestone school to learn outside in comfort.
-
QR codes removed from Sask. vaccination records due to privacy breach
QR codes are being temporarily removed from Saskatchewan COVID-19 vaccination records due a privacy breach.
-
'Unconscionable': Sask. doctors criticize province for no longer sharing COVID-19 modelling data
A pair of Saskatchewan doctors say the province should share COVID-19 modelling data to help both physicians and residents prepare for what could be coming.
-
New Brunswick announces new COVID-19-related death, 61 cases Saturday
New Brunswick is announcing another COVID-19 related death, as well as 61 new cases on Saturday.
-
Prince Edward Island residents asked to avoid non-essential travel
Due to rising case counts in Atlantic Canada, Prince Edward Island asking residents to avoid out of province travel unless necessary.
-
N.S. parents and teachers call on government to release info on COVID-19 exposures at schools
As parent Brittany Snow peruses a list of Nova Scotia schools affected by COVID-19 exposures, she worries what it means for the safety of her children, who are too young to be vaccinated.
-
Homecoming celebrations slow to start on London's Broughdale Avenue
It's a slow start to the day on Broughdale Avenue and surrounding area in London, Ont. where many are expecting thousands of people as part of Western University's homecoming celebrations.
-
MLHU reporting 21 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 21 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, but no new deaths.
-
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE
-
Report finds money spent to fix North Bay’s homeless crisis hasn’t alleviated growing problem
Despite nearly $20 million spent over the last five years to solve homeless issues in the North Bay area, a new report finds the funding has not provided many benefits for those experiencing homelessness.
-
Run to honour fallen peace officers returns to Sudbury
Sudbury police officers, retirees, civilians, volunteers, family, and friends took part in a peace officers memorial awareness run on Saturday. The event is part of a national event to honour peace officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
-
North Bay environmental action group continues to clean city streets through community clean-up challenge
The environmental action group Clean, Green, Beautiful North Bay is wrapping up its last major beautification initiative for the season on Saturday.
-
Police identify homicide victim in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police have identified 18-year-old Joshua Bennett from Etobicoke as the man who was found dead in Kitchener on Friday morning.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Tait Street Public School in Cambridge
Waterloo Region public health declared a COVID-19 outbreak among a student cohort at Tait Street Public School in Cambridge
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 640 new cases of COVID-19, 10 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting just under 650 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.