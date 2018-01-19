

CTV Vancouver





Firefighters are battling a large fire that broke out at a sawmill in South Vancouver early Friday morning and injured three workers.

Crews believe the two-alarm blaze was sparked in the basement of the mill, which is located on Yukon Street south of Marine Drive.

There are around 35 workers at the mill and three suffered smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

Firefighters told CTV News they're worried about acetylene tanks inside the building, and have been attacking the flames defensively from outside.

Traffic has not been impacted by the blaze, but the thick, black smoke coming from the fire has left a strong smell in the neighbourhood.

More to come…