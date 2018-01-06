Worker dead at Richmond plywood company: WorkSafeBC
Published Saturday, January 6, 2018
Last Updated Saturday, January 6, 2018 7:19PM PST
WorkSafeBC says it is investigating the death of an employee at a Richmond business that produces plywood products.
Few details have been released about the incident, which occurred at around 1:20 p.m. at Richmond Plywood Corporation Ltd., located in 13900 block of Vulcan Way near No 6 Road.
A WorkSafeBC spokesperson said in an email Saturday that two of its officers are on the scene.
