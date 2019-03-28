

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - A dress code protest at British Columbia's legislature that prompted some women to roll up their sleeves in solidarity has resulted in the Speaker's office ordering a review of modern dress expectations at the building.

Acting clerk Kate Ryan-Lloyd says Speaker Darryl Plecas directed her to review the legislature's dress code policy to determine what is considered appropriate business attire for women.

She says the current policy dates back to 1980.

The review comes after at least seven female journalists and one NDP staff official wore short-sleeved attire today in defiance of the dress code.

Several members of the government's staff said they were approached recently by sergeant-at-arms staff and advised it's against the rules to wear short-sleeved attire in the legislature and were told to cover up.

Acting sergeant-at-arms Randy Ennis said members of his office's staff have been enforcing a decades-old rule about proper attire at the legislature, but he was planning to meet with the clerk to discuss updating the rules.

Note: CTV Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan was among the reporters who wore short sleeves on Thursday, but did not contribute to this story.