VANCOUVER -- A woman has been sentenced to six months jail for defying a court order to stop injecting people with Botox and dermal fillers.

Maria Ezzati has also been fined $15,000 after a hearing in the B.C. Supreme Court last week, according to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia.

In a release, the college says Ezzati admitted in August 2020 of being “in contempt of court by injecting people with botulinum toxin (Botox) and dermal fillers.”

“The College is confident that the public interest is being served with the sentencing of Ms. Ezzati,” said Dr. Heidi Oetter, registrar and CEO of the college.

Ezzati must also pay an outstanding fine of $5,000 and 50 per cent of the college’s special costs related to her original contempt case.

Ezzati has been on the college’s radar since 2017. As the college understands, Ezzati has a medical degree, but has never applied to be registered and licensed in B.C. or any other jurisdiction in Canada. By law, she is not authorized to practice medicine in B.C. In July 2017, a court order was taken out to prohibit Ezzati from providing services and from using the title of doctor.

Early last year the college hired undercover private investigators to investigate whether Ezzati was still practising.

“There were advertisements on social media for these Botox parties,” the college’s external legal counsel Brent Olthuis told media at the time.

An investigator took a hidden camera to one of the parties and recorded Ezzati allegedly injecting three individuals and being paid in cash