Woman struck, critically injured in Abbotsford

A 43-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a pickup truck in Abbotsford Friday morning.

First responders were called to the intersection of Townline Road and Wheel Avenue around 7:35 a.m., according to the Abbotsford Police Department, who described the pedestrian's injuries as "life-threatening" in an email to CTV News.

"The driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene and is co-operating with police. Impairment is not believed to have been a contributing factor," a statement from police said.

"The victim has been transported to hospital and remains in critical condition at this time."

Authorities are asking anyone who has information or dashcam video to call 604-859-5225.