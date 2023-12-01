VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Woman struck, critically injured in Abbotsford

    Police and first responders are seen at the scene of a crash that left a pedestrian critically injured on Dec. 1, 2023. Police and first responders are seen at the scene of a crash that left a pedestrian critically injured on Dec. 1, 2023.

    A 43-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a pickup truck in Abbotsford Friday morning.

    First responders were called to the intersection of Townline Road and Wheel Avenue around 7:35 a.m., according to the Abbotsford Police Department, who described the pedestrian's injuries as "life-threatening" in an email to CTV News.

    "The driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene and is co-operating with police. Impairment is not believed to have been a contributing factor," a statement from police said.

    "The victim has been transported to hospital and remains in critical condition at this time."

    Authorities are asking anyone who has information or dashcam video to call 604-859-5225.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Kangaroo spotted on the loose east of Toronto

    Commuters east of Toronto were met with a surprise Friday morning when a kangaroo was spotted hopping alongside the roadway. Anyone who spots the marsupial is being asked to report the sighting to a community-run pet organization in Oshawa, Ont.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News