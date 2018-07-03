

CTV Vancouver





Police are searching for witnesses and dash cam video after a woman was shot while driving on Canada Day in Pitt Meadows, B.C.

Mounties were called to the scene of the crash, at Old Dewdney Trunk Road near Lougheed Highway, at about 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found that a grey Fiat 500 had crashed into a utility pole.

They then realized the crash had been the result of a shooting. The 36-year-old North Vancouver woman who was behind the wheel at the time was shot multiple times, the Ridge Meadows RCMP said.

The driver, who police believe was the intended target, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital. She is known to police.

Officers said they'd identified two suspect vehicles: a silver Ford Focus hatchback with a Manitoba licence plate, and a late-model black or dark coloured pickup truck. They believe the shots were fired from one of the vehicles.

A female driver and male passenger were in the Focus, and a male driver was in the truck.

"We're still trying to figure out if there's a relationship between the parties," Cpl. Amanda Harnett said two days after the incident.

In addition to the vehicles and persons of interest, investigators are also looking for witnesses and video. Anyone who saw the victim's vehicle or the suspect vehicles in the area of the crash is asked to come forward.

"No clue is too small," Harnett said.

Harnett also thanked those in the area at the time of the crash who provided first aid to the shooting victim.

The incident unfolded directly outside Jenn Hopcott's family business, which was forced to close its doors on Monday. She told CTV there were fireworks going off at the time, so she didn't hear any gunshots.

Police ask anyone who was there and hasn't spoken to investigators to contact the RCMP.

"Some of those individuals we haven't been able to make contact with. As you can imagine, it was quite chaotic," Harnett said.

Tips can be left with Const. Victoria Boechler at 604-467-7639, or submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald