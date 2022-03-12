Woman looking for strangers who assisted in medical emergency at Vancouver pub
A woman who had a potentially life-threatening medical incident while enjoying a night out in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood is trying to track down a pair of quick-thinking strangers who rushed to her aid.
Kassondra Boyes lives with Type-1 diabetes and uses an insulin monitor and pump to ensure her glucose levels are stable.
But Thursday around midnight, while out for karaoke night at Portside Pub, she suddenly felt unwell because her blood sugar was dropping rapidly.
“I pulled glucose tablets out of my purse, which is how you treat a low blood sugar,” Boyes said. “I barely had a chance to start chewing the first one when I passed out at my table.”
When she fell, Boyes hit her head, and she was unconscious for a few minutes.
She came to as staff were clearing the bar to make way for paramedics, and two young women were tending to her.
Boyes said they gave her juice to boost her blood sugar and tried to check for any injuries from her fall.
“They figured out really quickly what was happening and I’m not convinced I’d have been OK if they hadn’t stopped in to help me,” said Boyes.
She is grateful to the two women and the staff at the pub for acting so quickly and decisively.
Boyes went to hospital in an ambulance and, after being monitored for an hour or two, she was released with no serious injuries.
Dr. Tom Elliott, medical director at BC Diabetes, estimates between 0.5 and 1 per cent of Canadians live with Type-1 diabetes and must constantly monitor their glucose in order to avoid serious medical incidents.
“Sugar is the fuel of the brain. So, initially you notice nothing, and then you get subtle changes and people would think you’re just drunk, and the changes become more profound,” Elliott said, adding that if not treated in time, the symptoms can lead to a coma or even death.
Boyes believes the two women saved her life and she wishes she could thank them in person.
“As a parent who had a son to go home to, I don’t know how else to say thank you,” she said. “I really don’t.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russians strike near Kyiv, block aid convoy; port city reels
Russian forces pounded the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Saturday, shelling its downtown as residents hid in an iconic mosque and elsewhere to avoid the explosions. Fighting also raged in the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv, as Russia kept up its bombardment of other cities throughout the country.
Trudeau caps Europe trip with more sanctions against Russian oligarchs
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau capped a weeklong European trip by slapping new sanctions on Roman Abramovich and four other Russia oligarchs.
Wife of the 'Humboldt Driver' pleads for mercy
In an exclusive interview with W5, the wife of Jaskirat Sidhu says she is ‘devastated’ that he has lost his bid to stay in Canada.
Peter MacKay declines another run for Conservative leadership
Peter MacKay announced on social media on Saturday evening that he will not be making another bid for the Conservative Party leadership.
Five killed in Highway 401 crash west of Belleville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say five people were killed in a crash on Highway 401 between Belleville and Trenton early Saturday morning.
Ukrainian refugees face new danger of being targeted by human traffickers
As Russia's assault on Ukraine continues, more than 2.5 million Ukrainians have made their way towards neighbouring countries. But there's growing concern that these refugees – largely women and children -- may be targeted by human traffickers.
'Resistance from a distance': Toronto couple behind massive effort to send aid to Ukraine
As the crisis mounts and needs increase in Ukraine, a Toronto advertising agency has turned its office space into a hub to send hundreds of thousands of donations to refugees and to the front line.
Russian footholds in Mideast, Africa raise threat to NATO
Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine dominates world attention. But with less global scrutiny, Putin is also busy advancing Russia's presence in the Middle East and Africa.
People with immunity to original COVID-19 strain likely have some protection against Omicron: study
A new study has found that those who gained immunity to the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, likely have some protection against the Omicron variant.
Vancouver Island
-
Sister identifies slain Ladysmith dirt biker, asks recreational shooters to come forward
The sister of a man killed while riding a dirt bike in Ladysmith on Family Day has identified him as 52-year-old Simon Tozer and added her voice to those calling for recreational shooters who were in the area at the time to speak to police.
-
Driver of Mini Cooper punched fellow motorist during road rage incident, RCMP say
Mounties in Langford are asking the public for help as they investigate a "road rage" incident that ended in an alleged assault.
-
HeroWork Victoria unveiling latest radical renovation in Langford
A team of volunteers on is getting ready to reveal massive renovation project in support of a West Shore non-profit group.
Calgary
-
'Leave us alone': Beltline residents beg protesters to stop disrupting their community
Beltline residents and businesses are pushing back against what they call "disgusting" weekly protests in their community.
-
Pop-up vaccine clinics in Calgary aim to encourage immunization
Alberta hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropped slightly on Friday, but the provincial government is still hoping to encourage immunization by introducing two pop-up vaccination clinics in Calgary.
-
Calgary restaurants hold hiring fair in effort to bounce back from pandemic struggles
The COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered Alberta small businesses and resulted in significant labour shortages, but Calgary restaurants are hoping to rebound after two years of uncertainty.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, 6 injured in Saturday morning shooting at north central Edmonton lounge
Police are investigating a shooting at a lounge in north central Edmonton that turned fatal.
-
Cutting gas tax expected to save average family $130 over three months: economist
The province’s plan to stop collecting the provincial gas tax is expected to save families upwards of $70 over three months, according to an economist.
-
'How can we help': Edmonton student club creates newspapers, uses profits to give back
As budding journalists at St. Elizabeth Seton elementary and junior high school create newspaper editions, they help spread community cheer and contribute to worthy causes.
Toronto
-
Parents with kids under age five feel 'left behind' with ending of mask mandates
Many parents of children under five, who are too young to be vaccinated, say Ontario's plan to lift mask mandates in most settings, including schools and daycares, has them feeling let down.
-
Ontario reports 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations, another 20 deaths
Ontario is reporting 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations and another 20 deaths related to the disease on Saturday.
-
Man seriously injured in Toronto shooting
A shooting in the city’s Weston neighbourhood has left one man with serious injuries.
Montreal
-
Almost all COVID-19 health restrictions lifted across Quebec Saturday
Quebec is lifting almost all COVID-19 restrictions across the province Saturday, with only mask mandates remaining in effect for the time being.
-
Montreal doctor says return to post-pandemic normalcy is in sight
A return to post-pandemic normality is in sight, according to microbiologist and head of the Jewish General Hospital's Division of Infectious Diseases, Karl Weiss in Montreal.
-
Montrealers gather in memory of cycling activist Robert "Bicycle Bob" Silverman
Cyclists gathered Saturday in memory of Robert “Bicycle Bob” Silverman, an activist who played a pivotal role in making Montreal the bike-friendly city it is today.
Winnipeg
-
'It's heartwarming': Indoor powwow brings hundreds together for MMIWG2S
A powwow in the Winnipeg's North End on Saturday was the first one to be held indoors since the pandemic started two years ago.
-
What the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed about Manitoba's health-care system
Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Manitoba has gone trough a journey with unprecedented challenges.
-
Change your clock: daylight saving time begins this weekend
Daylight saving time officially resumes in Manitoba this weekend, with clocks advancing by one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday.
Saskatoon
-
New online platform aims to help Sask. rural landowners prevent trespassers
The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities has joined tech start-up SaskLander to help rural land owners manage their properties to reduce unsolicited trespassers through an online platform.
-
Sask.'s largest cheerleading competition returns after COVID-19 hiatus
After a couple years off, the Warman Cheer Classic made its return as the first full-scale cheerleading competition in the country without restrictions.
-
Driver charged with THC impairment in 9-year-old Saskatoon girl's death
A woman has been charged with impaired driving in a 9-year-old girl's death.
Regina
-
Vigil held to remember lives lost to COVID-19
A vigil was held at the Legislative Building to honour those who lost their lives related to COVID-19 on Saturday.
-
New online platform aims to help Sask. rural landowners prevent trespassers
The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities has joined tech start-up SaskLander to help rural land owners manage their properties to reduce unsolicited trespassers through an online platform.
-
CP freight train derailed Saturday morning
A fright train carrying corn derailed near Drinkwater, Sask. early Saturday morning.
Atlantic
-
Man behind Nova Scotia mass shooting came from dysfunctional family: uncle
A close relative of the man who disguised himself as a Mountie and fatally shot 22 people in Nova Scotia says the killer was a lifelong scammer and opportunist raised in a deeply dysfunctional family, newly released documents say.
-
Nova Scotia widow blasts bank for denied life insurance claim
The sudden death of her 65-year-old husband of a heart attack in January has been traumatic for Deborah MacDonald.
-
March storm pounds the Maritimes
A messy March weekend is smacking the Maritimes with a lot of wind, rain and snow. It’s all part of a massive storm system that began Friday, south of the border in the northeast, and is now pushing through the Maritimes.
London
-
Woman dead, man in custody after homicide in north end of London, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to a 9-1-1 call for a suspicious death on Friday
-
Retirement home closure sparks concern in Kincardine
When Angie Tanner’s father in law heard that Malcolm Place Retirement Residence, his home for the past two years, was closing, he was immediately worried
-
Significant weather event for Bruce County
Motorists are advised to take caution when travelling on roads in Bruce County
Northern Ontario
-
Racers thrill spectators in Timmins with high jumps and fast turns
Between 300 and 400 racers are expected in Timmins throughout the weekend for the Pro Snowcross Races, along with their team and family members.
-
Sudbury continues to show support for Ukraine
Rallies in support of Ukraine continue to be held in communities right across Canada and on Saturday in Sudbury, well over 100 people gathered to "Stand with Ukraine."
-
Algoma health, school officials prepare for dropping mask mandates
It's been two years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. And with mask mandates set to come down in Ontario on March 21 – the Monday following March Break – Algoma Public Health and the Algoma District School Board are preparing for the change.
Kitchener
-
'People want to give': Ukrainian solidarity march goes through Guelph
Residents in Guelph marched from city hall to Fixed Gear Brewing Co. on Saturday, many carrying Ukrainian flags, in a sign of support for the people of Ukraine.
-
Blowing snow watch in Waterloo Region, snow squalls in Wellington County for Saturday
A blowing snow advisory is in effect for Waterloo Region Saturday, while snow squalls are expected to come through Wellington County.
-
‘I’d get rid of it’: Some area residents tired of daylight saving time change
Daylight saving time has come again, and the clocks will be set one hour ahead at 2 a.m. Sunday, but some residents say they’ve had enough with the bi-annual time change.