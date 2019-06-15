Chilliwack RCMP are investigating a fatality involving a train Saturday morning.

Authorities said the call came in around 11 a.m. for a train incident in the area of Ashwell Road and Eagle Landing Parkway.

RCMP said a woman was killed on the tracks by a westbound train.

People on social media reported hearing the train brake for a minute before coming to a halt.

Train stopped at the crossing at Ashwell in #Chilliwack. Screeching brakes. #RCMP now looking underneath the train between the crossing and west towards Lickman Rd. @PeeJayAitch @CHWKcommunity — Darren Kennedy (@TheDarrenK) June 15, 2019

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.