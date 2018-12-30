

A woman managed to escape a burning tent at Anita Place Tent City Saturday morning.

The tent was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene.

The woman was hospitalized and treated for minor burns and has since been released.

Maple Ridge Fire Chief Howard Exmer said investigators are looking into the cause but don't believe it is suspicious.

"We're following up on all the possible leads at this time. The supposition that somebody started the fire from the outside is being investigated by the police," he said.

"Right now we can't find any evidence to support that this was an accelerated fire, or set fire, in a malicious way but we are continuing our investigation."

He said firefighters frequently find people in homeless camps misusing heating devices that could unintentionally start fires or even cause carbon monoxide poisoning.

"We have great concerns over what people are trying to do to keep warm in the tents."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Emad Agahi