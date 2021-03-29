VANCOUVER -- Surrey RCMP are investigating possible ties to the drug trade after a woman was shot late at a home late Sunday night.

Authorities said the shooting happened at a property in the 163000 block of 113B Avenue at around 10:50 p.m. Officers found a woman suffering gunshot wounds, and she was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The suspect fled the scene prior to the police arrival.

“At this time, our initial indications are the shooting is related to a dispute between people who are known to one another. We have not found any connection to the Lower Mainland gang conflict," said Surrey RCMP Sgt. Elenore Sturko.

“Our officers are looking for possible connections to possible drug trade activity.”

Police say there is no ongoing risk to the public and are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.