Woman forced to flee Afghanistan reunited with her dog nearly 2 years later
A woman who fled Afghanistan after the Taliban took over in 2021 was reunited with her dog near the Peace Arch Border Crossing in Surrey, B.C., Saturday.
A tearful Freshta Siddiqui, accompanied by her mother and SPCA representatives, waited anxiously to see her dog Lucky escorted across the border and into her waiting arms.
"I'm filled with this overwhelming sense of joy and gratitude,” Siddiqui told reporters.
“This is the day I’m getting the fruit of my prayers."
Siddiqui says she came across Lucky, a now-three-and-a-half-year-old Anatolian shepherd, in Kabul, Afghanistan, back in 2019.
She said she heard him and another dog screaming in pain.
"They were being stoned by too many kids in the street and I could not stand it. I went there grabbed Lucky and took him home,” Siddiqui said.
She says Lucky quickly became part of her family.
After the Taliban took over in May of 2021, following the withdrawal of the United States military, Siddiqui, a women’s rights activist, quickly became a target.
Siddiqui says she and her mom narrowly escaped an attack that September thanks to her faithful pup.
"Lucky saved us, actually. He barked and let us know that there were Taliban already inside our place,” she said.
Siddiqui says they got away, but she knew at that point she had to get Lucky out of the country.
“I was praying day and night. I couldn’t leave him in a country like Afghanistan,” she said.
Siddiqui’s prayers were eventually answered, as the SPCA and partners, including the Kabul Small Animal Rescue, banded together on a mission to evacuate the animal safely.
Last February, Lucky was among nearly 300 animals on a massive converted military aircraft that touched down at Vancouver International Airport.
"Freshta's story really, really touched our hearts,” said Lori Kalef of SPCA International.
“She reached out to us after she knew she couldn't get a place in Canada yet and asked us to keep looking after Lucky,” Kalef explained. “It was very costly and time consuming, but we would never say no to her."
Lucky was taken to a dog trainer in Oregon, but after Siddiqui and her mom finally secured visas and a home in Vancouver, the plans for Saturday's special reunion were put in motion.
"Lucky means family to me,” said Siddiqui. “Lucky means a part of my heart that was gone, and now I have him.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A new urine test can detect bladder cancer up to 12 years before diagnosis: study
A simple urine test may be able to detect bladder cancer years before any symptoms show up due to genetic mutations, according to a new study.
King Charles III has a new horse gifted from the RCMP
King Charles III has a brand new horse — a gift from the RCMP in honour of his coronation.
Flair Airlines has four planes seized in commercial dispute
Flair Airlines had four aircraft seized on Saturday as a result of a commercial dispute with a New-York based hedge fund and aircraft lessor, resulting in flight cancellations, a spokesman for the ultra-low cost carrier said.
Four astronauts fly SpaceX back home, end 5-month mission
Four space station astronauts returned to Earth late Saturday after a quick SpaceX flight home. Their capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast near Tampa.
'Bringing it back into balance': Provinces welcome bail reform promise, continue push for reverse onus
Some provincial justice ministers say the federal government's commitment this week to changing parts of the Criminal Code will bring 'back into balance' some 'unintended consequences' of 2019 bail reform.
Clocks across Canada to jump forward, but U.S. could consign time change to history
Most Canadians will wind their clocks forward an hour tonight, but legislation in the United States that could put an end to the seasonal time change is also moving ahead.
Podcaster and husband shot dead in Seattle-area home, police say
A podcaster and her husband were found shot to death in their suburban Seattle home, along with a man who had been suspected of stalking the podcast host for months, in what police who had tried to serve a protection order in the case described as their 'worst nightmare.'
Meta to block access to news on Facebook, Instagram if Online News Act adopted as-is
Canadians would no longer be able to access news on Facebook or Instagram if the federal government's proposed Online News Act passes in its current form, the parent company behind the two popular social media platforms said.
Jackie Kennedy's former D.C. home hits the market -- at a price fit for a queen
You can live like American royalty in the capital kingdom of Washington, D.C. For just US$26.5 million.
Vancouver Island
-
Rally held for North Island health care
North Island residents gathered in Port McNeill Saturday morning to show their support for health-care workers and voice their frustration with the provincial government's response to staff shortages in the region.
-
Hugging cat befriends dog missing both front legs in Victoria
Katie Thorne's cat Otis loves to hug, so naturally that's how he greeted her new, two-legged dog named Mama Roo.
-
Environmental groups celebrate as ExxonMobil gives up oil exploration permits in B.C.
Environmental groups are celebrating after ExxonMobil relinquished offshore oil and gas exploration permits in British Columbia dating back more than 50 years.
Calgary
-
Calgary welding workshop introduces young women to skilled trades
With sparks flying and the sound of a hammer echoing throughout the large space, a group of more than a dozen young women were trying their hand at welding.
-
'It’s a war zone': Drop-In Centre clients complain of human rights violations amid calls for facility improvements
Calls are growing louder for facility improvements to the Calgary Drop-in Centre as clients who held their silence for months now speak out in the hopes of more humane livable conditions.
-
Bottcher advances to Sunday semifinal with win over Ontario's McEwen
Wild Card 1's Brendan Bottcher defeated Ontario's Mike McEwen 6-3 in the Page playoff 3-4 game on Saturday at the Tim Hortons Brier.
Edmonton
-
Moving forward: Edmonton doctor recalls highs and lows of working during COVID-19
A local doctor who worked in a COVID-19 ICU unit says she and her colleagues are just starting to process how Saturday marks three years since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic.
-
Notley accepts Edmonton-Strathcona nomination, rallies NDP volunteers ahead of election
After recently celebrating her 15th anniversary of serving in the Alberta Legislature, Rachel Notley accepted the NDP nomination to run again in Edmonton-Strathcona.
-
TV hit 'The Last of Us' expected to bring more filming opportunities to Alberta
The HBO TV series "The Last of Us" has not only made many Albertans proud to recognize their province on screen, but the wildly popular post-apocalyptic show is also expected to bring in more filming opportunities.
Toronto
-
Tim Hortons mistakenly told an Ontario man he'd won $10K. Now, he wants to sue
Some Ontario residents who were misled by a glitch in Tim Horton’s Roll Up To Win Contest, and mistakenly told they had won $10,000, are now exploring their legal options against the Canadian coffee chain.
-
Toronto Blue Jays introduce $20 'outfield district' tickets
Professional baseball returns to Toronto next month and the Blue Jays are introducing a new type of ticket for fans eager to check out the redesigned Rogers Centre.
-
15-year-old charged after online threat made to Mississauga, Ont. high school
Another teenager has been charged in connection with a social media threat made to a Mississauga high school on Thursday.
Montreal
-
Three years in: Quebec hasn't seen the last of COVID-19, says doctor
It's been a tumultuous three years since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the situation in Canada is relatively stable. But, as one Quebec doctor points out, stable does not mean over -- far from it.
-
Montreal public health warns of new 'Zombie drug' spreading in the city
A new and dangerous drug is circulating in Montreal's street drug supply. Montreal's regional health authority(DRSP) is warning about Xylazine--an animal tranquillizer also known as "tranq" or "zombie" drug.
-
St-Pierre Plamondon wins support of 98.51% of delegates
PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon won the overwhelming support of 98.51% of delegates in a vote of confidence at the Parti Québécois convention Saturday in Sherbrooke.
Winnipeg
-
-
-
Suspect takes stolen SUV on Transcona joyride: Police
A 29-year-old Winnipeg man faces numerous charges after taking a stolen SUV on a joyride through Transcona Friday evening.
Saskatoon
-
'Here for a good time': Western Canada’s largest cheerleading competition descends on Warman, Sask.
Over 2,500 athletes turned out to compete in the 16th annual Warman Cheer Classic.
-
10-year-old boy missing in Saskatoon, police ask for public’s help
Saskatoon Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 10-year-old.
-
Saskatoon rolling out green carts starting Monday
The City of Saskatoon said it will be delivering green carts and kitchen pail starter kits to homes around the city beginning on March 13.
Regina
-
Snow routes declared in Regina following storm
Following a late season blast of winter, the City of Regina has declared snow routes to be in effect starting at 6 a.m. on March 12.
-
Fire in Heritage neighbourhood under investigation: Regina fire
Fire crews in Regina responded to a fire at a two-storey home in the Heritage Neighbourhood.
-
Highways closed, WHL, SJHL games postponed following blizzard in southern Sask.
Blizzard conditions continued to affect travel and event plans across the southern half of Saskatchewan on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Clocks move forward Sunday; nor'easter to watch for next week
A weekend with generally fair March weather is in store for the Maritimes ahead of a nor’easter that is likely to have some impact on the region.
-
Cape Breton police issue emergency alert after early morning shooting in Sydney Mines
An emergency alert was issued around 11 a.m. Saturday morning, after police say there was an early morning shooting incident on Barrington Street in Sydney Mines, N.S.
-
Drag Queen book reading sparks duelling protests in Moncton
Two protests took place outside the Moncton Main Library on Saturday in response to a Drag Queen book reading event.
London
-
Suspect arrested in northeast London, Ont. standoff; two officers injured
UPDATED I A London, Ont. man has been arrested in relation to an investigation in the northeast end of the city that commenced early Saturday morning. Throughout the course of the day, police negotiated with a barricaded man, who they believed to be in possession of a gun, inside of an apartment building located at 621 Kipps Lane
-
Flair Airlines has four planes seized in commercial dispute
Flair Airlines had four aircraft seized on Saturday as a result of a commercial dispute with a New-York based hedge fund and aircraft lessor, resulting in flight cancellations, a spokesman for the ultra-low cost carrier said.
-
70-year-old woman facing trafficking charge after $60K worth of fentanyl seized
A Strathroy, Ont. woman is facing a drug trafficking charge after police seized $60,000 worth of fentanyl during the execution of a search warrant earlier in the week.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins police investigating a Friday afternoon shooting in the city's south end
Timmins police are investigating an incident involving a firearm that took place in the city’s south end Friday afternoon.
-
'Bringing it back into balance': Provinces welcome bail reform promise, continue push for reverse onus
Some provincial justice ministers say the federal government's commitment this week to changing parts of the Criminal Code will bring 'back into balance' some 'unintended consequences' of 2019 bail reform.
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect may still be in Sault, police say
Sault police say an 'armed and dangerous' suspect wanted by police in relation to an incident on Pine Street may still be in the city.
Kitchener
-
-
'We're just so fortunate that he's still with us': Parents of LRT crash victim speak out
A 16-year-old remains in hospital after a collision with an LRT train in front of a Kitchener high school.
-
One person dead after crash in Woolwich Township
Waterloo regional police said a 22-year-old woman has died after an early morning collision in Woolwich Township on Saturday.