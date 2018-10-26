A woman is facing criminal negligence charges more than a year after an aspiring teen athlete died in a crash in Surrey.

Rituraj Kaur Grewal was arrested earlier this week after being charged with criminal negligence in the operation of a motor vehicle causing death. She was also charged with criminal negligence in the operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

The Surrey resident appeared in court Tuesday and was released on conditions, Mounties said Friday.

"This was a tragic incident that claimed the life of a promising young athlete in our community and injured another person," Cpl. Elenore Sturko said in the statement.

Two vehicles collided near the intersection of 64th Avenue and 176th Street about 9 p.m. on May 3, 2017.

It was reported that a black Cadillac had been involved in a crash at 186th Street. Police said the driver continued along 64th, then struck the back of a Honda Prelude near Highway 15.

Those inside the Prelude were trapped inside, and were unable to get out until firefighters arrived with the Jaws of Life. The 17-year-old driver did not survive.

He was identified as Travis Selje, a student at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School and a midfielder for the Surrey United FC. He also played with the Whitecaps Youth League.

A young male passenger was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and a 17-year-old girl was hospitalized in serious condition.

At the time, Mounties located a 22-year-old woman and brought her in to custody.