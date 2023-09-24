Vancouver

    • Woman and cat rescued from balcony during East Vancouver fire

    A Vancouver firefighter rescues a cat from a balcony on Sunday, Sept. 24. (Image credit: Karen Fry/X) A Vancouver firefighter rescues a cat from a balcony on Sunday, Sept. 24. (Image credit: Karen Fry/X)

    A woman and her cat became trapped on a third-floor balcony when a fire broke out at an East Vancouver apartment building Sunday afternoon.

    Vancouver Fire Rescue Services was called to the building near 2nd Avenue and McLean Drive around 3:45 p.m. after an accidental kitchen fire sparked, Asst. Chief Keith Stewart told CTV News. He said 27 firefighters were sent to the scene.

    Crews rescued both the woman and her feline friend.

    The woman received some burns and was taken to hospital for treatment, Stewart said.

    Fortunately, nobody was displaced by the fire and only one suite was impacted, according to Stewart.

