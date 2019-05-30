The court heard Thursday from one of the few witnesses who claims to have confronted Oscar Arfmann on the day an Abbotsford police officer was killed.

Michael McDonald was called to the stand by Crown to testify about the encounter on Nov. 6 2017 that claimed the life of Const. John Davidson.

McDonald is the witness who captured one of the most compelling bits of evidence in the case - a photo of a man he says is the accused holding a rifle.

The general manager of MSA Ford explained he had gone out to an Abbotsford shopping complex on the day of the shooting to look for a car that was stolen from his dealership.

Crown alleges Arfmann is the one who stole the black ford Mustang from MSA Ford two days prior to the shooting.

McDonald said he identified the stolen Mustang and called police. He also said Davidson was the Abbotsford police officer assigned to his stolen vehicle case.

He told the court he approached a man he says was Arfmann at the shopping complex and told him, “That’s our car. Police are on their way.”

McDonald said Arfmann seemed nervous, angry and agitated. He said he pulled his phone out to take a picture and it was in that moment he realized the accused was holding a rifle.

McDonald said he ducked and ran away, but not before taking the photo.

Arfmann, 67, is facing a first-degree murder charge in what is scheduled to be an eight week trial.

According to Crown, Arfmann ambushed Davidson, who was the first police officer on scene that day, and shot him twice from behind.

Arfmann has pleaded not guilty. None of the allegations have been proven in court.