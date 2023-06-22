With no defibrillator on site, North Vancouver grandpa dies near granddaughter’s elementary school

When Chris Collens retired, he fully embraced the role of doting grandpa. Two weeks ago, the 75-year-old’s daughter Michelle asked if he could walk his granddaughter to school in North Vancouver, and he was happy to help. But just steps from the school, tragedy struck. When Chris Collens retired, he fully embraced the role of doting grandpa. Two weeks ago, the 75-year-old’s daughter Michelle asked if he could walk his granddaughter to school in North Vancouver, and he was happy to help. But just steps from the school, tragedy struck.

