VANCOUVER -- Crews were busy on Saturday restoring power to several different areas of the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast as a winter storm pummeled the region.

According to BC Hydro’s power outages list, nearly 5,000 customers in the two regions were affected.

In many instances BC Hydro reported that the outages were due to trees that had fallen down on the power lines.

The outages come during a storm that prompted ferry cancellations, rainfall warnings and flood watches across Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland, as well as avalanche warnings on Metro Vancouver’s North Shore.

In Surrey, just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, more than 3,700 customers were out of power in an area around 32nd Avenue and 164th Street.

Crews also headed to Langley where “trees came down across our wires,” according to a Tweet from BC Hydro.

Nearly 200 customers in Sechelt also experienced power outages due to fallen trees, and customers in several other cities were also out of power.

