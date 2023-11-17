VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Windstorm to hit Vancouver Island this weekend, Environment Canada warns

    The Ogden Point breakwater in Victoria. (TJWatt.com) The Ogden Point breakwater in Victoria. (TJWatt.com)

    A windstorm is expected to make landfall on Vancouver Island this weekend, prompting Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue special weather statements for Greater Victoria and the outer west coast.

    The weather service says strong northwest winds are expected Saturday night into Sunday morning, especially in the exposed coastal communities of Victoria, Sooke, Tofino and Ucluelet.

    The winds may result in downed trees and power outages, the agency said.

    Travellers are advised to adjust their driving in accordance with road conditions.

    BC Hydro encourages residents to prepare for power outages by creating an emergency kit with a flashlight, battery-operated radio, food and water.

