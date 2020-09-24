VANCOUVER -- A rainfall warning was extended for much of the Lower Mainland Thursday as heavy downpours drenched the region.

Between 35 and more than 100 milimetres have fallen since Wednesday morning, causing localized floodings and washed out roads in some areas.

Additional rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 milimetres are expected Thursday.

The heavy showers are expected to ease somewhat by the afternoon. However, rain will redevelop by the evening as the next system approaches the region.

Rapid downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roadways.

Drivers are being warned to watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Rainfall warnings are in effect for:

Metro Vancouver - central including the City of Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver - North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver - northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Fraser Valley - central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley - east including Hope

Fraser Valley - west including Abbotsford

Howe Sound

A wind warning was also put into effect Thursday morning for parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

Wind warnings are in effect for:

East Vancouver Island - Courtenay to Campbell River

East Vancouver Island - Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay

West Vancouver Island

Sunshine Coast - Gibsons to Earls Cove

Sunshine Coast - Saltery Bay to Powell River

Powerful wind gusts of up to 70 km/h are expected through to early Friday morning.

Environment Canada warns high winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Officials are asking people to avoid wooded areas to prevent injury from falling trees or branches.

They say campers should move to sturdy shelters.