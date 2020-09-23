VANCOUVER -- The first full day of fall is expected to pack quite a punch in Metro Vancouver Wednesday, as the first storm of the season hits the region with rain and wind.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for North and West Vancouver early Wednesday, forecasting between 40 and 70 millimetres could fall by Thursday morning.

On Lonsdale Avenue in North Vancouver water was pooling in some areas by 6 a.m. Wednesday, with storm drains unable to keep up with all the rain.

The rest of Metro Vancouver currently falls under a special weather statement.

Environment Canada says “vigorous frontal systems” will be felt across the South Coast until Saturday, bringing periods of heavy rain and strong winds to both the Lower Mainland and parts of Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada is expecting between 30 and 50 millimetres in most areas of Metro Vancouver over the next two days and is warning that leaves on the ground may lead to localized flooding.

While it appears Wednesday and Thursday will bring the most intense rainfall, “the wet pattern will continue with more rain expected Friday and Saturday,” the statement says.

The statement does not indicate how strong winds may become in Metro Vancouver but does say they may lead to power outages.

BC Hydro confirms that an early-morning power outage in White Rock caused by trees on hydro wires was related to the weather. About 2,200 hydro customers were affected by the outage.