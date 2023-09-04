Wildfire sparks in Coquitlam watershed

A lightning-caused wildfire sparked in the Coquitlam Watershed over the Labour Day weekend, according to officials.

The fire was spotted during an aerial patrol Saturday, according to a series of social media posts from Metro Vancouver Regional District Emergency Services.

"Metro Vancouver Initial Attack Crew took action immediately after the fire was reported on Saturday, and were able to establish fire guards to prevent it from spreading. A helicopter bucketed water to cool hotspots," the district wrote.

"Metro Vancouver wildfire crews have been effective in containing and suppressing a fire in the Coquitlam Watershed. There’s no open flames, very limited smoke, and it remains classified as a creeping, smoldering ground fire. The risk of the fire spreading or growing is very low."

People in the area were being told to expect to see a helicopter and ground crews in the area throughout the day Sunday as efforts to fully extinguish the blaze continued.

The BC Wildfire Service have named the blaze the Lighthall Creek wildfire and estimated its size at 90 square metres on Saturday, which is the last time online information was updated. At that time, the fire was classified as out of control.