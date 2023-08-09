Wildfire no longer spreading near Osoyoos, B.C., all evacuation orders lifted

All evacuation orders have now been lifted around the southern British Columbia community that saw a wildfire burn to its doorstep late last month as flames swept north across the border from Washington state.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has rescinded its state of local emergency as well as all evacuation orders related to the nearly 71-square kilometre Eagle Bluff wildfire just west of Osoyoos.

More than 130 properties in or around the southern Okanagan community have been evacuated since the fire jumped the border on July 29, but the orders have been eased as the BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is no longer likely to spread.

Evacuation orders have been downgraded to alerts and the regional district says homes that were previously on alert are cleared of further restrictions.

At the height of the emergency, evacuation orders covered more than 700 properties while 2,000 more were on alert as strong winds blew the fire toward Osoyoos, but a shift in winds the next day veered flames away from the town.

The wildfire service says over 400 active fires are burning in B.C., including nearly 20 sparked in the last day, but it's hoped cooler weather through Thursday will give crews a breather, although Environment Canada says lightning is linked to many of the rainstorms forecast across the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2023.