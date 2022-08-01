Wildfire in B.C. Interior sees massive growth, expanded evacuation orders include mountain resort
A growing wildfire near a B.C. mountain resort prompted an evacuation order for the village Monday morning.
Burning southwest of Penticton, the Keremeos Creek wildfire was measured at 437 hectares Sunday night. But as of Monday afternoon, the out-of-control fire had grown dramatically and was measured at 2,264 hectares, according to B.C. Wildfire Service.
Hundreds more evacuation orders were issued Monday, including dozens in Apex Mountain Village. Those in the area were told they must leave immediately and to expect RCMP to help expedite the process.
An evacuation order was also announced Monday by the Lower Similkameen Indian Band for some properties around Green Mountain Road. One was also announced for properties in Electoral Areas G and I, including part of Olalla.
“There are crews working in the area, so while there may not necessarily be an immediate danger to those homes, as in fire outside the building, it can be because there are fire crews in that area doing important and dangerous work. So, having people in the area is not ideal,” said Erick Thompson, an information officer with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
An evacuation centre has been set up at Princess Margaret High School at 120 Green Ave. in Penticton.
Thompson is urging everyone with a property under evacuation order or alert to register with the province even if they do not require immediate assistance.
“If you register, you have access to services and it can really help identify who is in the area and who isn’t,” he said. “There are a number of property owners who aren’t present and if they are in a different part of the province, or a different province, it can really help identify who is in need of service.”
Nearly 250 properties fall under the new evacuation order and 110 more properties are under evacuation alert. Thompson says now is the time for those people to make preparations.
“Having a grab-and-go kit is really important. So anyone who is under an evacuation alert should take those steps in advance,” Thompson said.
“During an evacuation order when people have to leave immediately, they shouldn’t be taking boats and trailers. That can clog up the evacuation route. It’s important people keep that in mind. During an evacuation alert, that’s the time to move those important items.”
The fire was discovered Friday and officials say it has been a challenge to combat as much of the blaze "is located in terrain that is inoperable for air tanker and heavy machinery support."
According to the BC Wildfire Service, 144 personnel are now assigned to the fire with more expected join the fight in the coming days.
“We’re really bringing in the resources that we need to attack this fire as aggressively as we can,” said fire information officer Bryan Zandberg. “There’s a heat warning in place and we’re concerned about our crews with heat exhaustion and just being out in this kind of difficult terrain and difficult weather. However, we’ve got plans for that.”
Nine helicopters are also being used to drop water on the fire which Zandberg said is burning in steep rocky terrain that is difficult to access with crews and ground equipment.
He said weather conditions have been favourable in the mornings but have been changing in the afternoons with increased winds feeding oxygen to the fire.
“We had some rank four and rank five fire behaviour yesterday, so that’s very vigorous fire,” Zandberg said. “You’re seeing trees candling, you’re seeing a little bit of organized flame front. It’s mostly in that inaccessible terrain.”
Local fire departments including Keremeos, Naramata and Summerland have all sent crews and trucks to focus on protecting structures. At least one structure has been destroyed.
Over the weekend, Apex Mountain Resort deployed its snow cannons to spray water on its buildings and infrastructure in an effort to prevent them from catching fire from embers carried by the wind.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hot weather with 'shots' of cooler temperatures expected for August: Weather Network
Most of Canada is expected to see very warm weather in August, punctuated by periods of cooler-than-normal temperatures, The Weather Network projects.
'People are suffering': ICU nurse says staffing shortages at hospitals are getting worse
Nearly two-and-a-half years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, one front-line nurse says emergency rooms are stretched thin amid constant staffing shortages.
Monkeypox confirmed in person who used Toronto shelter system
One person who recently used Toronto’s shelter system is isolating after testing positive for monkeypox, health officials have confirmed.
'Living with COVID': Where the pandemic could go next
As the third winter of the coronavirus pandemic looms in the northern hemisphere, scientists are warning weary governments and populations alike to brace for more waves of COVID-19.
'Very profound': Hundreds of residential school photos found in Rome archives
The head archivist for the Winnipeg-based National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation says he has located one-thousand photos of residential schools and students in a religious order's archives in Rome.
'Truly devastated:' Drake cancels Toronto show after contracting COVID-19
Drake says he is 'truly devastated' after having to postpone Monday night's Young Money Reunion show amid a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Passenger fined US$1,874 after two undeclared McMuffins found in luggage
A passenger travelling from Bali, Indonesia to Australia was fined US$1,874 after a McDonald's breakfast, consisting of two undeclared egg and beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant, was found in their luggage.
Wildfire in B.C. Interior sees massive growth, expanded evacuation orders include mountain resort
A growing wildfire near a B.C. mountain resort prompted an evacuation order for the village Monday morning.
Global forest area dropped 60 per cent since 1960: study
As deforestation and wildfires driven by a changing climate continue to take their toll on the world's forests, a new study has found that the global forest area per capita has fallen by more than 60 per cent over the past few decades.
Vancouver Island
-
Port McNeill Hospital emergency department closed again Sunday
The emergency department at a North Island hospital has once again closed unexpectedly because of a lack of staff.
-
Activist group claims tires deflated on 34 SUVs in Victoria and Oak Bay
A new environmental activist group claims to have deflated the tires on 34 SUVs in Victoria and Oak Bay this week.
-
Prince George Ford dealership fired employee who was on maternity leave, tribunal rules
A car dealership in Prince George "constructively dismissed" a former employee during her maternity leave and, in doing so, discriminated against her, the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal has ruled.
Calgary
-
Heat warning continues, but Environment Canada predicts cooler temperatures Tuesday
The heat warning is expected to end Tuesday.
-
Live updates: Alerts issued for severe storms in west central Alberta
Officials warned residents and visitors in Clearwater County of severe thunderstorms that had potential to produce tornadoes in west central Alberta Monday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | US operation has killed al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri: AP sources
A U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan this weekend killed Ayman al-Zawahri, who took over as al-Qaida leader after Osama bin Laden's death in a U.S. raid. President Joe Biden was set to announce the killing Monday, delivering a significant counterterrorism win just 11 months after American troops left the country after a two-decade war.
Edmonton
-
Tornado touchdown near Coronation, Alta., confirmed by Environment Canada
Meteorologists confirmed a tornado touched down Saturday evening near a town in east central Alberta.
-
Shooting in Lewis Estates leaves one man injured
Police responded to a shooting in a Lewis Estates apartment complex parking lot Sunday evening.
-
Live updates: Alerts issued for severe storms in west central Alberta
Officials warned residents and visitors in Clearwater County of severe thunderstorms that had potential to produce tornadoes in west central Alberta Monday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman finds sister, biological father after taking ancestry DNA test
Ontario resident Carlie McMaster says she submitted her DNA to Ancestry.com in 2019 initially to discover more about her father’s side of the family following his passing,
-
Monkeypox confirmed in person who used Toronto shelter system
One person who recently used Toronto’s shelter system is isolating after testing positive for monkeypox, health officials have confirmed.
-
'Truly devastated:' Drake cancels Toronto show after contracting COVID-19
Drake says he is 'truly devastated' after having to postpone Monday night's Young Money Reunion show amid a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Montreal
-
Head of World Health Organization tells Montreal conference progress on HIV at risk
The director-general of the World Health Organization told an international AIDS conference in Montreal today that growing inequality could reverse a decade of progress made in the fight against HIV.
-
Credit card balances due: minimum payment increases starting Monday
A major change in the rules for paying off the minimum payment on a credit card balance goes into effect this Monday.
-
Quebec reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 51 fewer hospitalizations
Quebec reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, and hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus dropped by 51.
Winnipeg
-
Four injured in shooting near graveyard: RCMP
Four men from Bunibonibee Cree Nation are recovering in hospital for gunshot wounds, after an incident Sunday night.
-
16-year-old arrested after fight at The Forks
Winnipeg Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy on weapons charges after they received reports of "numerous people" involved in a fight at the Forks Saturday night.
-
'It's really a shame': Canada Post shuts down Winnipegosis branch
A Winnipegosis man living with cerebral palsy is angry with Canada Post for abruptly shutting down his local post office, taking away his independence in the process.
Saskatoon
-
'People are suffering': ICU nurse says staffing shortages at hospitals are getting worse
Nearly two-and-a-half years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, one front-line nurse says emergency rooms are stretched thin amid constant staffing shortages.
-
'Living with COVID': Where the pandemic could go next
As the third winter of the coronavirus pandemic looms in the northern hemisphere, scientists are warning weary governments and populations alike to brace for more waves of COVID-19.
-
'Very profound': Hundreds of residential school photos found in Rome archives
The head archivist for the Winnipeg-based National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation says he has located one-thousand photos of residential schools and students in a religious order's archives in Rome.
Regina
-
Hot weather with 'shots' of cooler temperatures expected for August: Weather Network
Most of Canada is expected to see very warm weather in August, punctuated by periods of cooler-than-normal temperatures, The Weather Network projects.
-
'People are suffering': ICU nurse says staffing shortages at hospitals are getting worse
Nearly two-and-a-half years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, one front-line nurse says emergency rooms are stretched thin amid constant staffing shortages.
-
Here's a rundown of what's open and what's closed for Saskatchewan Day in Regina
The Saskatchewan Day civic holiday is affecting business hours across the Queen City. The City of Regina outlined what services would be available and unavailable this holiday Monday.
Atlantic
-
A specific form of anti-Black racism': Scholars want Canadian apology for slavery
More than a year after Canada proclaimed Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day, Black leaders and scholars are renewing their calls for Ottawa to make a formal apology for the country's history of slavery and its intergenerational harms.
-
COVID-19 tests tough to find at HRM libraries, available for pick-up at testing sites
Khalehla Perrault, a spokesperson for Nova Scotia’s Department of Health and Wellness, said in an email that Nova Scotia is moving away from asymptomatic testing and therefore the supply of rapid tests in certain locations may vary.
-
Formal end of slavery in Canada commemorated during ceremony in Halifax
Politicians and dignitaries gathered in Halifax today to commemorate Emancipation Day, the anniversary of the British Parliament's decision to abolish slavery across its empire in 1834.
London
-
London restauranteur completes success story with 'best ribs' win at Ribfest
It’s been a long road to the top for Jorge Gonzalez. The Venezuelan who has lived in Canada for 27 years is the winner of London Ribfest 2022's overall title for ‘best ribs.’
-
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Huron-Perth
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Huron-Perth, while the warning has ended for Sarnia-Lambton. The London region meanwhile remains under a severe thunderstorm watch.
-
22-year-old Londoner charged with stunt driving in Perth County
OPP have charged a 22-year-old resident from London for allegedly driving 117 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in Perth County over the long weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Children of Shingwauk reunion wraps up
Some emotionally challenging events have occurred since the last time the Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association gathered in person.
-
'People are suffering': ICU nurse says staffing shortages at hospitals are getting worse
Nearly two-and-a-half years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, one front-line nurse says emergency rooms are stretched thin amid constant staffing shortages.
-
Heavy rains spark special weather statement for Sudbury, North Bay, Manitoulin
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for communities in northeastern Ontario on Monday afternoon as heavy rain moves into the area.
Kitchener
-
Second swimming death at Guelph Lake in two weeks
A swimmer has died after being seen in distress near the island on Guelph Lake. It’s the second swimming death at Guelph Lake Conservation Area in two weeks and the third local water-related death in the same period.
-
'Possibly a total crop failure': Dry conditions devastating Ontario sweet corn farmers
Dry weather conditions across southern Ontario are wreaking havoc on some farmers’ ability to produce sweet corn this season.
-
Residential fire in Elmira under investigation
Waterloo regional police and the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating a residential fire in Elmira.