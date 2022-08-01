Wildfire in B.C. Interior sees massive growth, expanded evacuation orders include mountain resort

A growing wildfire near a B.C. mountain resort prompted an evacuation order for the village Monday morning.

Burning southwest of Penticton, the Keremeos Creek wildfire was measured at 437 hectares Sunday night. But as of Monday afternoon, the out-of-control fire had grown dramatically and was measured at 2,264 hectares, according to B.C. Wildfire Service.

Hundreds more evacuation orders were issued Monday, including dozens in Apex Mountain Village. Those in the area were told they must leave immediately and to expect RCMP to help expedite the process.

An evacuation order was also announced Monday by the Lower Similkameen Indian Band for some properties around Green Mountain Road. One was also announced for properties in Electoral Areas G and I, including part of Olalla.

“There are crews working in the area, so while there may not necessarily be an immediate danger to those homes, as in fire outside the building, it can be because there are fire crews in that area doing important and dangerous work. So, having people in the area is not ideal,” said Erick Thompson, an information officer with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

An evacuation centre has been set up at Princess Margaret High School at 120 Green Ave. in Penticton.

Thompson is urging everyone with a property under evacuation order or alert to register with the province even if they do not require immediate assistance.

“If you register, you have access to services and it can really help identify who is in the area and who isn’t,” he said. “There are a number of property owners who aren’t present and if they are in a different part of the province, or a different province, it can really help identify who is in need of service.”

Nearly 250 properties fall under the new evacuation order and 110 more properties are under evacuation alert. Thompson says now is the time for those people to make preparations.

“Having a grab-and-go kit is really important. So anyone who is under an evacuation alert should take those steps in advance,” Thompson said.

“During an evacuation order when people have to leave immediately, they shouldn’t be taking boats and trailers. That can clog up the evacuation route. It’s important people keep that in mind. During an evacuation alert, that’s the time to move those important items.”

The fire was discovered Friday and officials say it has been a challenge to combat as much of the blaze "is located in terrain that is inoperable for air tanker and heavy machinery support."

According to the BC Wildfire Service, 144 personnel are now assigned to the fire with more expected join the fight in the coming days.

“We’re really bringing in the resources that we need to attack this fire as aggressively as we can,” said fire information officer Bryan Zandberg. “There’s a heat warning in place and we’re concerned about our crews with heat exhaustion and just being out in this kind of difficult terrain and difficult weather. However, we’ve got plans for that.”

Nine helicopters are also being used to drop water on the fire which Zandberg said is burning in steep rocky terrain that is difficult to access with crews and ground equipment.

He said weather conditions have been favourable in the mornings but have been changing in the afternoons with increased winds feeding oxygen to the fire.

“We had some rank four and rank five fire behaviour yesterday, so that’s very vigorous fire,” Zandberg said. “You’re seeing trees candling, you’re seeing a little bit of organized flame front. It’s mostly in that inaccessible terrain.”

Local fire departments including Keremeos, Naramata and Summerland have all sent crews and trucks to focus on protecting structures. At least one structure has been destroyed.

Over the weekend, Apex Mountain Resort deployed its snow cannons to spray water on its buildings and infrastructure in an effort to prevent them from catching fire from embers carried by the wind.