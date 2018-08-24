

For the second time this month, officials are evacuating Cathedral Lakes Lodge as a nearby wildfire burns out of control.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen said everyone at the lodge, its base camp on Edward Creek Road and in the vicinity of Cathedral Provincial Park must leave immediately due to "immediate danger to life."

Evacuees are urged to leave immediately, but to first close doors and windows and shut off any gas and electrical appliances other than refrigerators and freezers.

People are also advised to bring neighbours or anyone else who needs help, and to bring any pets with them on a leash or in a kennel.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the Cool Creek blaze burning nearby has grown to 6,900 hectares. The fire is believed to have been caused by lightning on Aug. 15, and spread quickly under high temperatures and low humidity.

Cathedral Lakes Lodge and Cathedral Provincial Park were previously evacuated just a few weeks ago, on Aug. 1, because of the Placer Mountain wildfire.

Officials said about 80 people had to be rushed to safety during that evacuation.