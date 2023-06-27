Wildfire above Highway 99 in West Vancouver now 'held' after route closed Monday
Traffic was moving again as crews worked quickly to corral a brush fire that closed a major Vancouver-area highway for hours.
The BC Wildfire Service says a human-caused blaze in the steep hills above Horseshoe Bay in West Vancouver on Monday forced closure of Highway 99 just north of the exit to the BC Ferries terminal.
An aerial attack by the wildfire service and efforts on the ground by West Vancouver Fire and Rescue helped confine the blaze to about one hectare.
It is now officially termed as “being held,” with further spread unlikely.
That has allowed the reopening of the southbound lanes of Highway 99, although northbound traffic to Squamish, Whistler and beyond was still being detoured through the morning rush hour.
The wildfire service says the blaze is one of more than 100 active fires, and Environment Canada is calling for above average temperatures and no significant rain for much of the province over the coming days.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2023.
