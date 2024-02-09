'Wild foot pursuit' after man allegedly stole condoms, lube and Band-Aids from store: RCMP

Mounties say they were led on a "wild foot pursuit" after a man allegedly stole condoms, lubricant and Band-Aids from a store in Trail, B.C., last week.

A weekly report from the Trail detachment said police responded to a call at about 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 1. Officers received reports that a 30-year-old local man had allegedly taken the items from a store near Second and Robertson avenues.

Mounties said the store employees recognized the man and reported him and the theft to police. The suspect was found quickly, with the condoms he allegedly stole "sticking out of his jacket pocket." Even though an officer called out to the suspect by name, he sprinted away from the area, police said.

The pursuit continued around downtown Trail until the man was cornered. He was arrested without incident, Mounties said.

"The pursuit lasted some time. It turns out the man was as slippery as the products that he stole," Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a statement.

"We informed him afterward that local service providers hand out condoms for free."