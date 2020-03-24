WHITE ROCK, B.C. -- White Rock has closed its iconic pier after concerns about large crowds still gathering there.

It's the latest effort by the city to increase physical distancing.

The pier is considered by many to be the heart of the community – a place people visit daily during walks and runs.

And it's provided some normalcy and comfort during the pandemic, as people grow restless from being stuck at home.

One of those people is Mara Beinarovics, who visits the landmark every morning. She made her last pilgrimage for a while on Tuesday morning.

She said she hadn't heard the pier was closing, but added, "I guess I shouldn't be surprised. Whatever it takes."

Dozens also ventured out at the crack of dawn to say goodbye to the pier, being closed for now in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

"We have to hammer down, knuckle down and just stick out for two, three weeks I guess, until we can get control of the virus," pier-goer Jeff Stasiuk said.

Some were following physical distancing guidelines Tuesday morning, but others were not.

The closure was prompted in part by people's behaviour last weekend. The sunny weather drew large crowds, despite warnings from public health officials.

"That was unfortunate to see so many people enjoying the beautiful weather, which is normally fantastic – we love to see that in White Rock," city councillor Christoper Trevelyan said.

"But we're not in normal times right now."

Fences went up shortly after 8 a.m., as those who came to say their final goodbyes left the area.

Some said they felt the barriers were a little extreme.

The promenade along Marine Drive will remain open for the time being, but the city warned if people fail to follow physical distancing – meaning they stay two metres apart – it could be shut down as well.

With a report from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa in White Rock